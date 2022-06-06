//VPD make arrest for Dollar General burglary

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after an alarm company assisted Valdosta police.

Release:

Offender: Thomas, Christopher D, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta

On June 3, 2022, at approximately 12:34 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to Dollar General (1610 Northside Drive) after E911 received a call from an alarm company reference to a burglary in progress at the location. The alarm company was able to give a description of the offender and when he left the location.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the front door had been damaged. A perimeter was setup to prevent the offender from escaping the area and a K9 Unit responded to attempt to locate the offender. During the K9 track several items of evidence were located, including a hammer that had used to make entry into the business.

An officer observed a subject, later identified as Christopher Thomas attempting to leave the area on a bicycle near where the K9 Unit was tracking. When officers stopped Thomas, he had possession of items believed stolen during the burglary.

After their investigation was completed, Thomas was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with burglary (felony), criminal damage to property (felony), and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felony).

“The detailed information the alarm company gave E911 proved invaluable in this case. This information assisted the officers with being able to quickly locate and arrest the offender.” said Captain Johns