//Voting opened for Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Voting on the art on displayed at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will run through July 14th.

Release:

This year more than 50 photos were submitted to the Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest and are now on display at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in the Tillman Gallery. The City of Valdosta partnered with the Annette Howell Turner Center to host the Opening Reception for the 14th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest on Monday, June 13, 2022. The contest is sponsored by Valdosta Main Street and Coleman Talley, LLC. Professional and amateur photographers were encouraged to capture the beauty of life in Valdosta through their lenses and display our truly unique community. The contest categories are:

Arts & Architecture: Public Art/Sculptures, Urban Design, Cityscapes, & Landmarks.

Daily Life: Working/Learning from home, new hobbies, or projects. Capturing your experience during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

People’s Choice Adult: Don’t have a photo that fits those categories? We love seeing every beautiful image captured in our community.

People’s Choice Youth: The public will vote on the Youth Best in Show

Voting will run through July 14th, the public is invited to view the photos displayed on their respective canvas, and vote on their favorite submissions. The Turner Center for the Arts is open for visitation of these works of art on Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contest winners will be announced at the 14th Anniversary Awards Reception which will be held at the Arts Center on Monday, July 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A $200 cash prize will be awarded for first place winners in each category. Three honorable mentions will also be selected, one for each category. The youth first-place winner will receive a $100 cash award. A youth honorable mention will also be recognized. The public will also vote on the first-place photo for the youth contest (ages 16 and under) and one honorable mention. The youth first place winner will receive a $100 cash award. The photographs will remain on display in the Tillman Gallery through Wednesday, July 27, at which time they will become part of a traveling display that can be viewed from August until December 2022 in various communities.

For more information, call the Turner Center for the Arts at 229-247-2787 or the city’s Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.