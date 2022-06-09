//VFD receives state license to assist in medical care

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department received licensing from the state to assist in medical care enhancing community aid.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) recently received an EMS Agency License from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS, and Trauma as a Licensed Medical First Responder Agency. The Valdosta Fire Department has provided aid to patients through a partnership with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for many years and has always strived to improve care and services. With the increase in medical calls over the past several years nationwide, this license will further enhance the assistance, and medical care VFD will be able to provide to our community.

Emily Brown, SGMC Trauma Program Manager, stated, “Valdosta Fire Department’s EMS agency license is an additional support for SGMC EMS that strengthens the collaboration between VFD and SGMC to expedite the quality of care for the residents and visitors in the City of Valdosta.”

“Valdosta Fire Department has been providing support on medical calls for SGMC EMS for many years; obtaining an agency license is another step in ensuring that we are constantly improving as a Department and are providing the most effective patient care in partnership with SGMC” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell stated.

Obtaining an MFR agency license shows that VFD is committed to establishing an integrated system of medical response, that Valdosta Fire units are responding with medically trained and licensed personnel, and is providing patient care from approved medical protocols under a licensed Medical Director. The interoperability between SGMC and VFD ensures that quality patient care starts when the first medical professional arrives on the scene of the patient and continues to the arrival of the patient at the Emergency Room.

The Valdosta Fire Department has been a state-recognized training facility for more than two years, conducting monthly training to personnel on emergency medical care for patients. The partnership with SGMC has allowed VFD to receive more training emphasizing trauma care, providing a more diverse educational foundation. “It is not only our goal to arrive on scene within five minutes but to also provide the most efficient, professional service to our community,” Boutwell said.