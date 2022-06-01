//VFD demonstrates rope rescue technique

Share with friends

Photo: Lieutenant Nick Bishop demonstrates what is referred to as pickoff to “rescue” a fellow firefighter.

VALDOSTA – Lieutenant Nick Bishop with the Valdosta Fire Department recently demonstrated a rope rescue technique at the Daniel Ashley House Apartments.

On May 26th, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated a rope rescue technique at Daniel Ashley House Apartments. Lieutenant Nick Bishop in a demonstration also referred to as pickoff to “rescue” a fellow firefighter during the demonstration. This technique is used in applications for scenarios such as a worker stranded on the side of a building.