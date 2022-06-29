//VECA principal receives outstanding educator award

Share with friends

Photo: Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken with 2019 Georgia Milken Educator Dr. Johnnie Marshall

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Early College Academy Principal, Dr. Johnnie Marshall, was recognized at a L.A. forum for education award win.

Release:

Congratulations again to Valdosta Early College Academy Principal Dr. Johnnie Marshall on his prestigious recognition as Georgia’s 2019 Milken Educator Award recipient! Earlier this month, the @MilkenEducatorAwards held a forum in Los Angeles to honor the 2019 and 2021 recipients and engage them in opportunities through the Milken Educator Network that “Celebrate, Elevate and Activate” the American teaching profession.

Known as the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Awards recognize outstanding educators who have the potential to lead their profession into the next generation. Learn more at https://www.milkeneducatorawards.org/about/home. #MilkenAward