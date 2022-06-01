//Valdosta trespassing warning turns into arrest for aggrevated assault

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – After briefly taking an officer’s taser in a stuggle and fleeing, a 34-year-old man was eventually caught and arrested.

Release:

Arrested: Brinson, Demetrius, African American male, 34 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 28, 2022, at approximately 2:49 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Family Dollar, 512 East Central Avenue, after the management called E911, requesting that an officer issue a criminal trespass warning to a person inside of the business. The person, later identified as Demetrius Brinson, had shoplifted from the business on previous occasions. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he made contact with Brinson. The officer realized that Brinson had given a false name and date of birth. Brinson was also attempting to flee from the officer, without cooperating with him.

As Brinson began to run, the officer was able to grab him causing them both to fall to the ground. Brinson began to physically struggle and fight with the officer trying to get away from him. As the officer was removing his AXON TASER from his holster, Brinson grabbed for it as well. After a struggle over the AXON TASER, Brinson was able to get it away from the officer. Brinson stood up over the officer and pointed the AXON TASER at him, but it did not discharge. Brinson then dropped the AXON TASER and ran from the scene.

Other officers responded to the area and a Valdosta Police Department K-9 Unit was able to track Brinson behind a residence in the area. Brinson began to run and physically resist officers again, until they were able to take him into custody.

After receiving medical treatment for a medical condition that was unrelated to this incident, Brinson was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Aggravated assault against a peace officer-felony;

Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official-felony;

Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers by the use of threats or violence-felony; and

Giving false name and date of birth to a Law Enforcement Officer-misdemeanor.

“This was a simple situation where all the offender had to do was provide our officer with his name, just so he could be issued a criminal trespass warning and go on his way. But because of his actions, he is now facing felony charges. We are thankful that this incident did not result in more serious injuries.” said Chief Leslie Manahan