//Valdosta Sanitation announces holiday schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Sanitation Division garbage pick-up schedule changes for holiday observance.

The City of Valdosta will be CLOSED on Monday, June 20th in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

The Sanitation Division Will Not pick-up any garbage on June 20th. Citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place all their garbage (green garbage cans), yard waste and junk items at the curbside by 5a.m. Tuesday, June 21st for collection. The sanitation division will service both Monday and Tuesday routes on Tuesday, 21 June.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes -over 7,000 customers on Tuesday.

Citizens may call the Public Works Department at 229.259.3590 for more information.