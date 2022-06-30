//Valdosta hardware company equips graduates with tools

Share with friends

Photo (l-r): Whitehead Sales Brandon Taylor, Whitehead Sales Chase Adams, Wiregrass Dean for Academic Affairs Alison Watkins, Wiregrass Electrical/Industrial Systems Technology Program Coordinator Drew Vickers, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs Joshua Whittington, Mechatronics student Joseph Durrah, Mechatronics student Eric Arroyo, Mechatronics students Jonathan Wilson, Welding and Joining student Denton Broadway, Wiregrass Welding Instructor Wally Rewis, Whitehead Principal Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Principal Richard Miller, Whitehead Director Industrial Sales John Johnson, and Whitehead Director Human Resources.

VALDOSTA – Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta is helping to prepare Wiregrass graduates with tools to begin working.

Thanks to support from Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta, Wiregrass students who are preparing to graduate now have the tools needed to go to work. Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new careers. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” shared Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware Principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates.”

Wiregrass graduates recognized were:

Eric Arroyo – Mechatronics Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs (Techincal and Industrial Department) and Mechatronics Instructor Joshua Whittington

Johnathan Wilson – Mechatronics Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs (Techincal and Industrial Department) and Mechatronics Instructor Joshua Whittington

Joseph Durrah– Mechatronics Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Electrical/Industrial Systems Technology Program Coordinator Drew Vickers

Denton Broadway – Welding and Joining Technology, Valdosta Campus; Nominated by Welding Instructor Wally Rewis

The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are very familiar with their industry and the tools needed for their new careers.

“Wiregrass students and graduates have been benefiting from our partnership with Whitehead for three years now. Their support of our graduates by equipping them for their careers will, in turn, impact the economy of our local communities,” shared DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass President. To date, the Whitehead and the Miller Family have awarded more than $5,000 to Wiregrass graduates since the inception of the program.

Those interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ Technical and Industrial programs can visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting students for Fall Semester; classes start on August 16. To find out how your business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising, by calling 229-333-2124, or by emailing crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.