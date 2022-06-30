//Valdosta City Manager receives Certificate of Recognition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Manager receives the Certificate of Recognition during the GMA Annual Convention.

Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber received the prestigious Certificate of Recognition from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention in Savannah on June 27.

The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials. To receive a Certificate of Recognition, a city official must complete a minimum of 42 units of credit, including at least 18 hours from a list of required classes. The training program consists of more than 70 courses.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We commend City Manager Barber for this accomplishment and for the dedication shown in using this valuable resource to become a more effective city official.”

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, research, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 537 member cities.