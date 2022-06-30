//Two arrested in Valdosta after shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – In addition to arresting the shooter, Valdosta police arrested a gunshot victim for drug possession following his hospital release.

Release:

Offender: Demetrius Gervone Bellamy, African American male 30 years of age, Ray City resident

Offender: Aquavious Laronn Morgan, African American male, 29 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Aquavious Laronn Morgan, African American male, 29 years of age, Valdosta resident

On June 27, 2022, at approximately 6:28 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Jane Street, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they were stopped by a citizen who had Aquavious Morgan, in their vehicle. Morgan had a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported Morgan to South Georgia Medical Center. Where he was treated and released for his injury.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Through their investigation, detectives determined that Morgan was walking in the 600 block of East Jane Street when Demetrius Bellamy approached him while pointing a gun at him. Bellamy shot at Morgan, striking him in the shoulder.

Detectives located approximately 1.25 grams of cocaine in Morgan’s possession, while he was at the hospital. After Morgan was released from the hospital, he was transported to Lowndes County Jail for possession of cocaine (felony).

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Bellamy for aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony). On June 29, 2022, Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Berrian County Sheriff’s Office, located Bellamy in Ray City and took him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

“This was an isolated incident and luckily, no one else was injured. This senseless incident occurred in a residential area where numerous children live. I am proud of the great work of our detectives to identify the offender so quickly. The continuous great teamwork with our partnering agencies resulted in this dangerous offender being taken off the streets.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan