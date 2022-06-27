//Three arrested in Valdosta for stealing property from cars

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta and Lowndes officers responded to a North Oak Street Extension apartment complex where three subjects were breaking into vehicles.

Release:

Arrested: Diaz, Sincer, African American male, age 17, resident of Valdosta

Arrested: Juvenile, age 15, resident of Valdosta

Arrested: Juvenile, age 14, resident of Valdosta

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 2:52 am., Officers with Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department responded to 3833 North Oak Street Extension after E911 received a call from a citizen who stated three subjects were breaking into vehicles at the apartment complex.

Upon arrival, the offenders were located and later identified. Two of the offenders were juveniles and the third was identified as Sincer Diaz. The investigation revealed the offenders entered multiple vehicles and stole property. Officers were able to recover the stolen items from the offenders.

Further investigation revealed the two juveniles used masks to hide their identity during the incident and Diaz had possession of vape pens and cigarettes.

Diaz was arrested and charged with theft by entering an auto (felony) and unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor (misdemeanor).

Both juveniles were charged with theft by entering an auto (felony), wearing a mask concealing the identity of the wearer (misdemeanor), and unruly juvenile (misdemeanor). The Department of Juvenile Justice allowed both juveniles to be released to their guardian.

“This is a great example of a citizen looking out for his community by notifying law enforcement when he witnessed this crime in progress. Please remember to remove all valuables from your vehicles and lock the doors before leaving them unattended.” said Captain Johns.