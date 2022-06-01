//St. John Catholic School announces honor roll students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School announces the 4th quarter honor roll students for 3rd-8th grades.

St. John Catholic School Announces 4th Quarter Honor Roll

3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Franklin Guerrero

3rd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Jett Nixon, Isabelle Obester, Evan Schieser, Evie Storrings, Dustin Truong

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Emma C., Abram Hogan, Toa Wortman-Paredes

4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Bailey Hamilton, Colton Kalinowski, Marin Moore

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Miriam Dennis, Cole Hamilton, Haile Meisenzahl, Adrianna Mira, Parker Staton

5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Christopher Bravo, Lily Davis, Jebran Gladwin, Aryan Kumar, Erin McClellan

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Andrea Boatright, Will C.

6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Sara Rae Nelson, Kelog Pufong, Daniela Sanchez, Christopher Wallace

7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Alexandra Wallace

7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Souad Dennis, Samuel Nelson, Caleb Smith

8th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Lucy Kumpel

8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Randa Gladwin, Reader Warner

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.