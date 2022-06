Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta seeks volunteers to participate in the Adopt-A-Street litter program to improve city streets.

According to the City of Valdosta Facebook page, the City is sponsoring Adopt-A-Street litter program as part of the Love Where You Live campaign to improve the beauty of Valdosta city streets through volunteers. The program is to raise awareness to the city streets litter problem.

