//City of Valdosta announces employee of the month

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) as the May 2022 Employee of the Month during the City Council Meeting.

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) from the Public Works Department, as the employee of the month for May.

Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson honored Mr. Nate as the May 2022 Employee of the Month at the June 9th City Council Meeting.

Mr. Nate is an outstanding example of punctuality and dependability. He provides superior service with his attention to detail while providing outstanding custodial care to City facilities. His commitment and attention to detail while providing custodial care are above and beyond excellent. His dedication has provided first class facilities for City of Valdosta Events and its citizens.

This year, the Mayor and Council Strategic Initiatives Summit (Retreat) was held at The Woman’s Building. Nate took the lead in completing many tasks in the preparation of the facility and its grounds to meet the deadline of this highly anticipated event. After the building and the grounds were beautified, Nate continued to assist with other tasks that were out of his normal duties. Because of his perseverance the deadline was met allowing for a successful event. Nate also kept the facility in pristine condition throughout the Strategic Initiatives Summit.

Nate is a true role model as he represents the City daily during his interactions with visitors and citizens while maintaining City Facilities. City Leadership consistently receives numerous words of praise from City employees complimenting Nate’s dedication in maintaining the appearance of both City Hall and the City Hall Annex as he fills in when requested. Nate’s actions display great dedication and a “Service-Before-Self” attitude both which are superb qualities and says a lot about his commitment.

For those reasons and many others, Nathanial McKinnon (Mr. Nate) was selected as the May, 2022 Employee of the Month.