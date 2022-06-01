//Brothers Osborne comes to Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Brothers Osborne are set to perform this Saturday, June 4, at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes Grammy Award winning country brother duo Brothers Osborne to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday, June 4.

“This has been one of our most anticipated concerts of the season,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “Brothers Osborne is fresh off winning Vocal Duo of the year from the Academy of Country Music and have received multiple nominations for their latest album, Skeletons. Our guests are in for an amazing performance.”

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small, Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands, and two years later TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

The singer/songwriter siblings took home their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies, and stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees – including vying for Best Country Album (Skeletons) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.

Brothers Osborne will perform on Saturday, June 4 as part of the All-Star Concert Series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan. The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. and is included with Season Passholder admission or just $10 for General Admission guests. Reserved seats are available for as little as $5.

Wild Adventures Gold, Silver, Bronze and Pre-K Season Passholders can enjoy the Brothers Osborne and all of the concerts in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General Concert Admission for General Admission guests and Reserved Seats are available for purchase, starting at $5 and are an additional cost to park admission. Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park, and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.