//Wiregrass SkillsUSA named “Model of Excellence”

Photo: Front row, L to R – Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Nadia Harris, Elaine Elder, Andrew Ngo, Lola Valler, Wilmer Calles, Eric Arroyo, and Wiregrass Director of Campus Life Kelley Wetherington Back row, L to R – Nathaniel Gray, Brandon Howell, Joseph Durrah, MJ Johnson, Hayden Davis, Tatianna Conger, and Ryan Degner

VALDOSTA – The SkillsUSA chapter at Wiregrass was named as one of the top 24 SkillUSA “Model of Excellence” workplace skills.

For the third year, the SkillsUSA chapter at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was recently named among the top 24 SkillsUSA chapters nationally as a “Model of Excellence” workplace skills. This national program recognizes the exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace, and technical skills in SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is one of the highest awards bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

The 24 Models of Excellence chapters will participate in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, June 22-24. Activities include finalist interviews, an awards dinner, and recognition at an awards ceremony in front of more than 12,000 students, instructors, and business leaders.

Wiregrass was chosen for this award based on the chapter’s projects throughout the year. Projects included- “What’s in your brand? Build a personal brand that will work for you”, “Keep the Critters Cozy and Their Kennels Clean”, and “De-stress-ember”.

The Models of Excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace, and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for Student Development. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area help ensure tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming. Achievement is measured by the effectiveness of student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic, and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens.

“Wiregrass is honored to be one of the 24 best chapters in the nation for SkillsUSA,” added Wiregrass Technical College President DeAnnia Clements. “I’m proud of the emphasis our students and advisors have placed on their workplace skills and community outreach projects that have made us one of the top chapters in the nation. The college is excited to have 13 students who earned Gold in the state competition and who will represent our college at nationals in June.”

For more information, or to schedule an interview with a chapter member or the chapter advisor, please contact Kelley Wetherington, Wiregrass Director of Campus Life, at (229) 333-2100 ext. 1237 or by email at kelley.wetherington@wiregrass.edu. For more information about programs Wiregrass Tech has to offer, visit. The college is accepting new students for Summer Semester. Classes start May 31 for Summer Express

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen our nation’s skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA’s championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA’s credentialing process, they can assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has members nationwide in high schools, colleges, and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. We have served more than 14 million members since 1965. For more information: www.skillsusa.org.