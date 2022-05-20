//Wiregrass holds Surgical Technology pinning ceremony

Share with friends

Photo Left to Right: Heather Lopez, Natalie Jones, Amber Taulbee, Brianna Boone, Brandy Ambrose, Heather Duren, Chana Stafford, Elizabeth Davis, Jordyn Ponder, and Steffanie Dennard.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Surgical Technology Degree seniors were honored with a pinning ceremony for academic accomplishments.

Release:

Seniors in the Surgical Technology Degree program were honored in a pinning ceremony at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Family and friends were in attendance as the college recognized the accomplishments of these students.

The seniors recognized are as follows: Brandy Ambrose (Valdosta), Brianna Boone (Lake Park), Elizabeth Davis (Douglas), Steffanie Dennard (Valdosta), Heather Dunn (Adel), Natalie Jones (Moultrie), Heather Lopez (Valdosta), Jordyn Ponder (Adel), Chana Stafford (Valdosta), and Amber Taulbee (Valdosta).

Several have been offered positions at South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta Orthopedic Associates, Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald, and Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas. “I am so proud of each of these students,” shared Surgical Technology Program Coordinator Katrina Bohanon. “This class has overcome many struggles including the pandemic, deaths in families, surgeries, and having babies. We wanted to recognize each of them for succeeding and wish them the very best as they enter the healthcare workforce.”

The Surgical Technology Associates Degree Program can be completed in four semesters and has a job placement rate of 100%. Students in the program receive academic and technical training in the classroom and operating room lab on campus. Students work in supervised clinical settings to gain hands-on skills as a technologist. Specifically, students are trained in the care and safety of patients, sterilization techniques, and preventing and controlling infections. Students who successfully complete the college’s requirements for graduation can sit for the Certified Surgical Technologist (CRT®) examination, which is a national certifying examination for surgical technologists.

The college is currently accepting new students for the summer semester. Classes begin on May 16 or May 31 for Summer Express Term. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.