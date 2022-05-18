//Wiregrass announces Spring Semester honor students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Spring Semester 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Spring Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Spring Semester 2022.

The following students are on the President’s List for Spring Semester 2022 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Samaria Johnson and Shanaya Lock

Ben Hill: Gabriel Edwards, Shanterra Shelton, Yasmine Slacks, and Aquemini Trotter

Berrien: Anthony Drake

Brooks: Eli Barker, Ja’Karia Davis, William Exum, and Katie Wheeler

Clinch: Sabra Bester, Elijah Ellis, John Harper, Cara Knight, Andrew Nelson, and Autumn Willis

Coffee: Shikinya Carswell, Vanessa Gomez, Karagan Merritt, Laken Pharr, Enda Prado, Shealyn Sommers, Maria Thompson, and Emily Waters

Colquitt: McKenna Fletcher

Cook: Leefield Abernathy, James McFadden, Savannah Owen, Lacey Robinson, and Logan Walden

Echols: Kenton Blanton, Olivia Coppage, and Skyler Toliver

Irwin: Harrison Dill and Marissa Smith

Lanier: Denton Broadway, Ami Courson, Ethan Hiers, Matthew Kinch, and Tony Parks

Lowndes: Myeisha Adams, Abra Andrews, Jacqueline Andres, Eric Arroyo, Brooke Bennett, Jasmine Berry, Mariah Brown, Tamia Brown, Wilmer Calles, Nicolle Castro Batalha De Ar, Fenecia Council, Ansley Davis, William Davis, Ryan Degner, Mia DeVore, Brenda Drew-Hoke, Laura Ellis, Grace Fisher, Jill Gleghorn, Zoei Gosier, Landon Grammer, Emma Gregory, Morgan Hadley, Kerastin Hilton, April Hunter, Silo Keith, Matthew Landman, Gracie Majors, Mikala Mapp, Raymond McIntyre, Kayla McLain, Justin Molnar, Rosellen Peddrick, Kara Preston, Pa’Shaun Pride, Jayla Reneau, Traci Restivo, Christopher Schmidt, Ryukichi Sindberg, Phoebe Singleton, Alysyn Smith, Megan Smith, Sarai’ Spencer, Casey Taylor, Jessica Terry, Melody Thomas, Rachel Thomas, Gavin Warren, Brittany Weatherford, and Ramsey Wisenbaker

Muscogee: Damaris Valois

Out of State: Alyssa Gittins and Joshua Mckinney

Pierce: Gene Cornett and Todd Logan

Tift: Luisfernado Villasana

Wilcox: Amanda Felton and Tiffany Tisdol

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Spring Semester 2022. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Spring Semester.

The following students are on the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2022 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Morgan Edge, Darlene Russ, Holly Taylor, and Adrian Torres

Ben Hill: Anthony Hill, Madjaline Joseph, Stacie Payne, Kia Peavy, Ebony Smith, and Kenya Townsend

Berrien: Lindsey Meagan, Verlie Reeves, and Cristina Tamez

Brooks: Kareem Doe, Aaron Parker, Darin Reno, Hiedi Sowell, and Myrtle Williams

Coffee: Keasha Conner, Aylin DeJesus, Justin Dodson, Mallorie Ellis, Jerri Myers, Lexi Nugent, Amelia Pearce, Chandra Silver-Howard, Lagaya Sims, Brittany Stanford, Julia Thomas, and Tameika Williams

Colquitt: Mashayla Banks, Christopher Brooks, and Tetiana Denysenko

Cook: Arthur Burr, Claudia Clark, Joel Futch, Jacob Joiner, and Rodney Smith

Early: Billy Thomas

Echols: Hayden Davis

Irwin: Allyson Arowood, Dasia Lawson, Emma Tuggle, and Janna Wright

Jeff Davis: Gracie Morris and Lanie Scott

Lee: Daffenee James

Lowndes: Brandy Ambrose, Tiara Anderson, Skyy Barnes, Sutherlin Bennett, Michael Bradley, Justin Brown, Catherine Clark, Shanay Cromwell, Daniel Daher, Makensey Dixon, Haley Dominy, Edeva-Fallon Ejegreh, Jordan Fulton, Marquivous Glaze, Kenya Gonzalez, Michael Griffin, Nadia Harris, Ansley Hill, Christopher Holder, Latonya Johnson, Chelsey Keithley, Unika Mays, Kaelyn McNeill, Danielle Moore, John Moore, Erica Nelson, Isai Nunez, Elizabeth Olivas, Hope Rayburn, Willie Robinson, Matthew Settle, Charles Smith, William Smith, Kyle Taghon, Amy Thomas, Shalonda Thomas, Nicholas Towner, Chloe Walker, Joani Wells, Rianne Williams, Robert Vernon Wingfield, Zackery Wisenbaker, and Kaylee Wrick

Madison, Fl: Elese Valentine

Out of State: Taylor Smith

Pierce: Zoe Chesire

Telfair: William Register