//Wild Adventures pays tribute to armed services

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures pays tribute to the armed services with free admission over the Memorial Day weekend and the Armed Service Honor Garden.

On Monday, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. hosted a ceremony recognizing all branches of the armed services to unveil an updated area of the park paying them tribute and to invite all active and retired military to receive free admission over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Members of the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard are recognized in the park’s new Armed Services Honor Garden sponsored by Humana.



“Our family, friends and neighbors are called upon to preserve our freedom and American way of life, and this is a small way we can honor and recognize them,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “The men and women in the armed services deserve a place where we can show them how much they mean to us.”



The Armed Services Honor Garden, located near the lake at the heart of the park, features a flag and a seal representing each branch of the United States Armed Forces. The new location is also situated directly across from the recently updated and renamed American Flyers ride.

“The newly re-imagined American Flyers allows guests of all ages to fly like the pilots of the United States Air Force,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “The new color scheme and paint job resemble the fearsome look of the A-10C Thunderbolt II flown by the 74th Fighter Squadron, the Flying Tigers, out of Moody Air Force Base.”

The ride received the patriotic upgrade to complement the Honor Garden, complete with stars and stripes.

“This ride will spark imaginations,” said Vigue. “When guests hop aboard and feel the freeing sensation of flying across the lake, I can’t help but think they will wonder what it would be like to be an Air Force pilot themselves and take to the skies.”



Monday’s dedication came just before the Memorial Day Weekend when all active and retired military can receive free admission to Wild Adventures.

“It is just one of the many ways we try to express our gratitude to the men and women who protect our freedom and serve our communities,” said Floyd.

Any active or retired military member can receive free single-day admission May 27 through May 30 with a valid military ID or DD-214 form. Up to six individuals in the member’s party can also receive $10 off single-day admission.

“We are also inviting the rest of the community to follow our service members’ example and give back,” said Floyd. “Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, you can receive ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ single-day admission with a non-perishable food donation to Second Harvest of South Georgia.”

Donations valued at $10 or more can be brought to any on-park ticketing location to receive the Buy One, Get One free offer May 27 through May 30.



For unlimited admission throughout the 2022 season, guests can purchase a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax.

For more information about the Armed Services Honor Garden, American Flyers and Memorial Day Weekend admission offers, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.