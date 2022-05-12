//VSU student receives academic scholarship

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University announces the recipient of the 2022 Clare Philips Martin Scholarship.

Asia Mya Evans of Bronx, New York, is the recipient of the 2022 Clare Philips Martin Scholarship at Valdosta State University.

“I am thrilled that I was selected as a recipient of this scholarship,” she said. “With less financial burden, I can focus more on studying and learning at Valdosta State University.”

Named for the wife of the late Dr. Sidney Walter Martin, who served as VSU’s fifth president from 1966 to 1978, the Clare Philips Martin Scholarship is presented to a student with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 who is active in both on- and off-campus activities and organizations and has earned a total of 60 academic credit hours or more.

Evans graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology in December of 2019. She anticipates earning a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy in December 2023.

As an undergraduate, Evans was inducted into The National Society of Leadership and Success, Alpha Kappa Delta: The International Sociological Honor Society, Golden Key International Honour Society, and Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. She served as vice president and event coordinator for Alpha Chi and assumed the role as president of the organization when she entered graduate school. She earned repeated Dean’s List honors and participated in a study abroad trip to Germany.

“It was a wonderful experience,” she said. “I met people of various cultures, went to different countries, and participated in many activities through the program.”

Evans currently works as an admissions counselor at Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital. She plans to obtain a full-time therapy position and become a licensed marriage and family therapist after earning her master’s degree.

She is the daughter of Terry Ingram and Earl Evans.

