//VPD investigating pedestrian hit and run

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating a hit and run accident that left a 58-year-old man in serious condition.

Release:

On May 14, 2022, at approximately 6:50 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Langdale Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that a subject had been hit by a car and was laying in the roadway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 58-year-old male in the roadway with severe injuries, to include head injuries, and was not responsive. Officers immediately began to administer first aid to the male until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital. The vehicle that had struck the male had fled the scene.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate the accident. Through evidence collected at the scene, officers were able to determine a possible vehicle that had been involved in the accident, and they have developed a person of interest.

Officers with the Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate the accident.

The victim in this case is stable, but in serious condition.

If anyone has any information in this case, please contact the tip line at 229-293-3091.