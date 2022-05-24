//VPD hosts law enforcement promotion ceremony

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta Police Department law enforcement promoted during ceremony.

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department hosted a ceremony celebration for law enforcement promotions and years of service.

Release:

On Thursday, May 12th, 2022 the Valdosta Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the recent promotions and years of service.

Years of Service: 10 years Becky Parker-Hall, Crime Lab Director, Sgt. Christopher Hicks, Patrol, Detective Travis Jordan, Burglary, CST Timothy Quimby, Crime Lab Technician, Detective Dontrae Childs, Person’s Detective, Julie Grantham, Crime Lab Quality Manager, Sgt. Eric Wagner, Patrol, CST Michael Cartrett, Crime Scene Technician, Wanda Rose, Records Clerk, Brian Brazil, Maintenance; 15 years, Lieutenant Sabrina Smith, Professional Standards, Officer Alan Christopher, Patrol, Daphne Covington, Records Clerk, Officer Stephen Turnmeyer, School Resource Officer; 20 years Jill Salter, IT Analyst, Tammie Hart, Administrative Assistant; 25 years, Lieutenant Ean Oliveto, IT Analyst. Promotions Sergeant:

Patrick Barrett, Patrol, Ishmeal Washington, Patrol, Lieutenant: Brett Boyd, Training Unit, Joel Hurley, Patrol, Sabrina Smith, Professional Standards, Selena Phinney, Crime Scene Technician, Jason Woods, Training Unit. Captain: Scottie Johns, Professional Standards, Jay Wolfe, Training Unit; Commander, Robert Renfroe, Patrol Bureau and Stephen Thompson, Investigations Bureau.