//Vikings “Soap Box” Scrimmage gives glimpse into season

LOWNDES CO. – The “Soap Box” Scrimmage is an intra-squad game that will give fans a look into the 2022 Vikings team.

Spring practice is underway for our Lowndes Vikings football team. This week features our first intrasquad game of the spring at Martin Stadium. Billed as a “Soap Box” Scrimmage by Coach Grage, this event will give fans a glimpse of the 2022 Vikings.

Our fans are constantly asking what we need for our program and below Coach Grage and staff have provided a list of needed items for this spring and summer. Fans attending are asked to provide items from the list below.

The north end gates on the home side will be open and collection sites will be set up for fans to drop off their donations. Spring practice will conclude on Friday May 20 when the Vikings host Tift County in the spring game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm at Martin Stadium. Admission will be $5 per person.