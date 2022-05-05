//VHS Student Council to host 5K Fun Run/Walk for Mental Health Awareness Month

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VHS Student Council will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Release:

The VHS Student Council will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. This race will be held on Saturday, May 21 on the campus of VHS. Registration opens at 8:00 am and the race begins at 9:00 am. VHS students can enter for free, all other participants will be required to pay a $15 registration fee. This fee includes a tshirt. Download a registration form here (https://bit.ly/3KEF7EY).

Interested in volunteering? Reach out to Aqila Blankumsee at (229) 251-8670 or to ablankumsee@gocats.org.