VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School is holding an interest meeting for a Valdosta Wildcats Girls Flag Football team.

Valdosta High School Girls Flag Football interest meeting via Zoom.

Rising 9th – 12th grade girls attending Valdosta High School or Valdosta Early College Academy, are you interested in establishing a Valdosta Wildcats Girls Flag Football team?? If so, please tune in via Zoom on Thursday, May 5 at 4:30 pm.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81181923975…

Meeting ID: 811 8192 3975

Passcode: 050602