//VHS graduates honored for Great Promise Partnership

Share with friends

Photo (L to R): Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protections manager; Catherine Ammons, deputy city manager of administration; Tyren Martin; Jessiah Ogunda; Mayor Scott James Matheson; Samara Willis, Mark Barber, City Manager and Richard Hardy, deputy city manager of operations.

VALDOSTA – VHS graduating students from the Great Promise Partnership program were recognized in a ceremony by the City of Valdosta.

Release:

The City of Valdosta recognized five Valdosta High School students who graduated from the Great Promise Partnership (GPP) program at a ceremony on May 13, held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room. The students received a GPP stole, a graduate certificate from the GPP program, and a gift from the city. The city congratulates the following students:

Samara Willis, public works

Aaliyah Daniels, customer service

Aiyana Matchett-customer service

Jessiah Ogundu, meter reading

Tyren Martin, community protection.

The City of Valdosta employed the participating GPP students in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area and was the first municipality in Georgia to participate in the statewide initiative. Through the program, which is gaining momentum across the city and state, students gain real-world experience and job training while also earning a paycheck. The internships, funded through the City of Valdostas’ Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, have positively impacted the city’s mission without negatively impacting the city’s budget.

In Valdosta, the GPP’s partnering school is Valdosta High School. During the school year, the GPP students work part-time in various city departments while also balancing their academic and extra-curricular schedules. The students who are not graduating this year will remain in the program for the next school year. For more information about the GPP program, visit http://gppartnership.org.