//Valwood senior awarded Mediacom scholarship

VALDOSTA – Valwood senior has been recognized by Mediacom for excellence with the company’s World Class Scholarship program.

Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Bailee Musgrove, a senior at Valwood School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Valdosta resident for excellence in leadership and academics.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Bailee Musgrove,” said Mediacom Senior Operations Director Darryl Chaney. “I’m proud that our company supports talented local students with scholarship support. We congratulate all graduates in the Class of ‘22, and particularly acknowledge Bailee for outstanding achievements.”

This year marks the 21st consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband and digital video services. The company annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.