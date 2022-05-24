//Valdosta traffic stop leads to three arrests

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three Valdosta residents were arrest after a police traffice stop lead to multiple drugs, a stolen gun, and more.

Release:

Arrested: Tillery, Future D, African American male, age 18, resident of Valdosta

Arrested: Gholston, Shomar, African American male, age 25, resident of Valdosta

Arrested: Smith, Diamond, African American female, age 18, resident of Valdosta

On May 20, 2022, at approximately 5:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Patterson Street for an expired tag. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle, which led to further investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Diamond Smith, was found to have active arrest warrants out of Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrested Smith for the warrants. Further investigation revealed Smith had marijuana in her possession.

Officers then spoke with Future Tillery, who initially gave the officers a false name and date of birth. Once Tillery’s name was confirmed, he was found to have active warrants for his arrest out of Atlanta Police Department. Tillery was arrested and searched. During the search, Tillery was found to have possession of a handgun that was reported stolen from Atlanta, marijuana, and cocaine.

Another passenger in the vehicle Shomar Gholston also provided officers with a false name and date of birth. Gholston was found to have active warrants out of Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department.

A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie that contained suspected cocaine along with a digital scale commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. Officers also located numerous debit/credit cards that did not belong to any of the vehicle occupants.

Tillery was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (felony), giving a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony) and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).

Smith was transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with possession of cocaine (felony) and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).

Gholston was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with possession of cocaine (felony), giving a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor) and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).

This case is still under investigation.

“These officers did a fantastic job investigating this case. Going from investigating an expired tag to removing this stolen gun, wanted subjects, and narcotics from the streets goes to show this job is never routine.” said Captain Scottie Johns