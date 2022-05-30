//Valdosta Fire Department Maintains High ISO Rating

Share with friends

The Insurance Service Office (ISO) recently notified the Valdosta Fire Department that they have maintained their top rating. The city announced that the Valdosta Fire Department, with the assistance of Valdosta Utilities, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, and Lowndes Communications Center maintained an ISO Class 1 rating, the highest possible rating issued by the Public Protection Classification.

“The support from our city leadership and elected officials in maintaining the department’s needs for our growing community is reflected in our rating,” Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell stated.

ISO collects information on municipal fire-protection efforts in communities throughout the United States. In each of those communities, ISO analyzes the relevant data using its Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS). The company then assigns a Public Protection Classification from 1 to 10. Class 1 generally represents superior property fire protection, and Class 10 indicates that the area’s fire-suppression program doesn’t meet ISO’s minimum criteria.

The areas rated include the fire department, water distribution, and the dispatch center capabilities. Any score of 90 or above is considered a Class 1 fire department. Last October, the evaluation returned, indicating an overall score of 94.95, which has increased from the 2016 score of 93.25.

“I am very proud of the men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department that understand the importance of professionalism and remarkable customer service,” Boutwell said.

ISO is a leading source of information, products, and services about property and liability risks. ISO provides statistical, actuarial, underwriting, claims, and related news and analyses to insurers, reinsurers, agents, insurance regulators, and other government agencies. For more information, visit the ISO mitigation website at www.isomitigation.com.