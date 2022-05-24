//Valdosta City Mayor proclaims National Police Week

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson pictured with the City of Valdosta’s law enforcement at the Valdosta City Police Department.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson made a proclamation during National Police Week honoring the City’s law enforcement.

Release:

On May 19, Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed May 15 – May 21 National Police Week to honor the City of Valdosta’s law enforcement. Mayor Matheson expressed gratitude for law enforcement as they are selflessly committed to keeping the community safe and honored those who lost their lives on duty. The purpose of National Police Week is to honor, remember and support law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.