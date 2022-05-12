//Security worker charged in Valdosta shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Jacksonville, FL security worker has been charged in the May 6 shooting incident at Krave in Valdosta.

Release:

Arrested: Brandon R. Davis, African American male, 22 year of age, Jacksonville Fl resident

Victims: Ziquon Burgman, African American male, 21 years of age

Rayshawn Wallace, African American male, 24 years of age

Shayla Seabrooks, African American female, 27 years of age

On May 6, 2022, at approximately 12:37 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the parking lot at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive, after several citizens called E911 to report a shooting. As officers were arriving on the scene, they received information that two victims had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicles. Another officer was stopped by a victim, who advised the officer he had been shot. The officer put the victim in his patrol vehicle and transported him to the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded and began to investigate the incident. Through investigation detectives learned that there was an altercation between subjects at the entrance outside of Krave. During the altercation, multiple firearms were discharged, resulting in three victims being shot.

Through investigation detectives identified Brandon Davis as the offender in this case. Davis was an employee of an armed security company, which was hired by Krave to provide security that night. Davis was involved in an altercation with one of the victims, when he produced a firearm and began shooting towards that victim. As the gunshots started, people began running which resulted in two other victims being shot.

On May 12, 2022, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Davis for:

Aggravated assault- 3 counts-felony;

Aggravated battery- 4 counts-felony;

Robbery by sudden snatching- felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

On May 10, 2022, Davis was arrested on unrelated charges and is currently at Lowndes County Jail.

One victim has been released from the hospital, while the other two are still receiving medical treatment but are in stable condition.

“Our detectives did a great job going through evidence and following-up on all the information they received. This was a tragic and unnecessary incident. When the offender shot into a crowded parking lot, with people running in different directions, the situation could have been so much worse.” said Chief Leslie Manahan . If anyone has any information, contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145.