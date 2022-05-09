//Remerton resident arrested for hotel burglary

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 48-year-old Remerton resident was arrested for a burglary at a hotel on Baytree Road.

Release:

Arrested: Lamb, Johnny R, White male, 48 years of age, resident of Remerton, Georgia.

On May 6, 2022, at approximately 8:23 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to 1564 Baytree Road (Courtyard by Marriott) after an employee called E911 and reported a burglary that occurred at approximately 1:00 am.

When officers arrived on scene, they were advised a subject, later identified as Johnny Lamb, entered the business through the employee entrance and stole currency from one of the cash registers. The investigation revealed Lamb was a former employee of the hotel. After watching the video surveillance of the incident and gaining valuable information from the complainant, officers attempted to locate Lamb.

Officers located Lamb at his residence. Lamb was detained and the stolen currency was recovered. Further investigation found Lamb had an active arrest warrant out of Greenville County, South Carolina. Lamb was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following offenses:

Burglary (felony) and Fugitive from justice (felony).

“These officers did a great job investigating this burglary that had gone unnoticed for several hours. Once called to the location, the officers worked quickly to locate and arrest this offender,” said Captain Scottie Johns.