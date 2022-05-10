//Registration now open for Valdosta/Lowndes Youth Summer Soccer League

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Children ages 3-13 years-old can now register for VLPRA’s Youth Summer Soccer League to learn basic soccer techniques.

Registration is happening now for VLPRA’s Youth Summer Soccer League. The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority offers the program to children as young as three years old, teaching them soccer basics while promoting physical activity. Meanwhile, the program offers older players a competitive soccer outlet. No matter the age, VLPRA soccer is a fantastic opportunity for exercise while also instilling lifelong values of good sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork.

The league is school based, so children will register to play by their school district. The youngest league, Pre-K, is open to children as young as three. While the littlest players aren’t in school yet, parents should still register them based on the school they are zoned for.

The deadline is May 31st at midnight, and the season runs from June through July. Most games and practices will be at VLPRA’s Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex. The registration fee includes a jersey and socks.

Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd in Valdosta.

Who: Children ages 3-13 years old

When: Registration ends May 31st

Where: Register online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd

Price: $65 for Pre-K; $85 for all other leagues