//Man arrested for assault after being refused money

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have arrested a 30-year-old Valdosta man who assaulted a victim after they refused to give him money.

Release:

Arrested: Johnson, Greggory R, African American male, age 30, Valdosta resident

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 7:13 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 607 East Hill Avenue, after a citizen called E911 to report a subject being assaulted. When officers arrived, the victim was still struggling with the offender, later identified as Greggory Johnson. Officers detained Johnson while they investigated the case.

The investigation revealed Johnson approached the victim and asked for money. When Johnson was not given money, he began to argue with the victim. Johnson then punched the victim numerous times causing him to fall to the ground, where Johnson continued to assault him. Johnson grabbed a long gun from the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to grab the gun and pin Johnson against a wall until officers arrived on scene.

Johnson was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault (felony) and battery (misdemeanor).

“The actions of this offender were reckless and could have resulted in someone being seriously injured.” said Captain Scottie Johns