//Lil’ Cats Camp gives opportunity to learn from big cats

VALDOSTA – The 11th Annual Lil’ Cats Camp gives participants a chance to learn from the Wildcat coaching staff and former players.

The Valdosta Wildcats will be hosting the 11th Annual Lil’ Cats Camp Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19. The camp will be held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium from 5 pm to 7 pm, with registration opening on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Participants will be instructed by the Valdosta Wildcat varsity, ninth grade and middle school coaching staffs. The Valdosta Wildcat Lil’ Cats Camp provides a great opportunity to get out and meet the new coaches, as well as some former coaches and players. Participants will also get to listen to former players and coaches. Special appearances will be made from Valdosta High School’s seniors of 2023.

Download a registration form here (https://bit.ly/3vXO2vS).