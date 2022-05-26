//Haralson named Lowndes Superintendent

Share with friends

The Lowndes County School Board named Dr. J. Shawn Haralson the system’s new Superintendent at their meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“I would like to thank Chairman Weeks and all of the Lowndes County Board members for believing in me and allowing me to have this opportunity to become the new Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools,” Haralson expresses.

Haralson is “humbled and honored to become a part of the ‘One Lowndes’ team,” and looks forward to beginning his new role with the system he thinks so highly of.

“Because of the Board of Education and Mr. Taylor’s leadership and willingness to work as a team over all these years, Lowndes County Schools has created one of the greatest Foundations of Excellence in the State of Georgia,” he adds.

Harralson says, “thank you to all stakeholders, teachers, staff, and most importantly boys and girls for allowing me to be your New Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools. Go Vikings!”

Haralson is an educator of 24 years and has served as Ben Hill County Schools’ Superintendent for the past six years. During his time in Ben Hill County, he led the system to earn the title of 2021 Georgia Charter System of the Year and implemented a number of successful programs including college and career work-ready graduation and senior capstones.

Previously, Haralson held a variety of leadership positions in Bulloch and Screven counties, including serving as principal of 5 different schools. He also has a background in post-secondary education as an adjunct professor for Georgia Southern University and Valdosta State University.