//GSU announces Spring 2022 Dean’s, President’s lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta residents have earned a spot on the Dean’s and President’s lists for the GSU Spring 2022 semester.

Release:

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students named to the Dean’s List from your coverage area include:

Kiyanah Blake of Valdosta (31605)

Wenting Ou of Valdosta (31602)

Ivy Tarver of Valdosta (31602)

Amara Williams of Valdosta (31602)

Nicole Zhao of Valdosta (31602)

More than 6,000 students were named to the Dean’s List this semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students on the President’s List from your coverage area include:

Zachary Deacon of Valdosta (31606)

Paige Giddens of Valdosta (31605)

Anish Gupta of Valdosta (31605)

Stephen McKown of Valdosta (31601)

Amber Ogden of Valdosta (31601)

Abigail Parks of Valdosta (31601)

Jasmine Robinson of Valdosta (31601)

Zeshan Zahid of Valdosta (31602)

More than 3,000 students were named to the President’s List this semester.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.