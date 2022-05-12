//Valdosta first responders battle for grill master title

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Great American Cook-Off is a fun family event with games and a food competition from local first responders.

The Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta hosts The Great American Cook-Off at Seasons Miller Hardware.

The Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta together with Miller Hardware Company and O’Steen Subaru is excited to host The Great American Cook-Off once again! The event will be Saturday the 14th, from 10 am – 2 pm at Seasons Miller Hardware. Join in on a fun community event for families to enjoy with games, food, and more.

The Great American Cook-Off is a grilling competition between the men and women who serve our community. Local first responders such as the Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, local fire departments, and Moody Air Force Base will compete to see who takes home the title of Great American Cook-Off Grill Master, bragging rights, and a brand new Traeger Grill for their headquarters!