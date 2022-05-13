//Fellowship Home supports Wiregrass PCA, LPN programs

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Fellowship Home at Brookside Community Relations Chuck Roberts, Fellowship Home at Brookside Director of Operations Amanda Zeigler, The Fellowship Family Regional Executive Director George LaHood, The Fellowship Family President/CEO John LaHood, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass Dean of Health Sciences Stevan Van Hook, Wiregrass Assistant Dean of Health Sciences Katy Watson, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley.

VALDOSTA – Fellowship Home at Brookside has committed five years to supporting Wiregrass PCA and LPN programs with scholarship funds.

Fellowship Home at Brookside has made a five-year commitment to support Patient Care Assistant (PCA) and Practical Nursing (LPN) programs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

The gift will be to fund scholarships for PCA students and future equipment needs for both programs. To recognize this generous gift from the Fellowship Home, Wiregrass will proudly rename the PCA program, “the Fellowship Home Personal Care Assisting Program”, and the LPN lab will be named in honor of Fellowship Home Founders, George, and Gonza LaHood.

President/CEO of The Fellowship Family John LaHood shared, “Fellowship Home has made it a priority to develop our team members and help them reach their highest potential. We are excited to see our relationship with Wiregrass continue to grow and look forward to seeing many of these goals reached through this joint venture.”

The Patient Care Assistant program is a technical certificate program that prepares students with the basic skills and knowledge needed to provide basic patient care. This program has a job placement rate of 100%. Last Fall the LPN program was ranked #7 program in the state by the Practical Nursing.org website. The diploma program takes two years to complete and has a job placement rate of 98.5%. The college’s Economic Development department also offers a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Fast Track. Since its start in March, The CNA Fast Track path has already hosted three Fellowship Home employees. Fellowship Home looks forward to many more employees completing the class in the years to come.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared, “Wiregrass is appreciative to the LaHood’s and Fellowship Home at Brookside for their support of our students and programs. We are looking forward to the naming ceremonies at a later date in the new Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Science Building.”

Anyone interested in making a program or scholarship donation can contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising at 229-333-2124 or at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for Summer Semester; classes begin on May 16 and Summer Express term begins on May 31. Anyone interested in taking classes online or learning more about the programs offered is encouraged to visit www.wiregrass.edu.