//AVID application deadline extended for VCS

VALDOSTA – Advancement Via Individual Determination application deadline has been extended for Valdosta City School students.

Release:

AVID – Advancement Via Individual Determination is an academic elective class that serves students in middle and high school, providing support to students on their path to college, career readiness, and success in a global society.The AVID elective class is designed to assist students in meeting the challenges inherent in education and attaining the dream of college. Students selected to participate in the program are awarded the benefit of the following:

Gaining assistance in enrolling and succeeding in honors and college-level classes to help ensure college and career readiness.

Receiving academic instruction and weekly tutorial support.

Building note-taking and organizational skills.

Strengthening critical thinking skills.

Gaining college and career knowledge and guidance.

Developing public speaking and leadership skills.

AVID elective classes are available in grades 6 through 12 at J.L. Newbern Middle School, Valdosta Middle School and Valdosta High School. Rising 6th through 9th grade students are encouraged to apply today. Please download and complete the application (https://bit.ly/3wMSpKr) by Friday, July 1, 2022. For more information please contact Ms. Karen Carson-Cook at (229) 333-8540, ext. 5311 or via email at kcook@gocats.org. Learn more by visiting www.avid.org or by watching this quick YouTube video – #This is AVID (https://bit.ly/38LuIuf).