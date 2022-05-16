//Arrest made for Valdosta four-wheeler theft

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested for breaking into a business and stealing a four-wheeler.

Release:

Arrested: Chandler, Elliot, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 14, 2022, at approximately 3:13 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 700 block of North Ashley Street after a concerned citizen called E911 report observing a suspicious male pushing a four-wheeler through an alley. When officers arrived on scene, they found Elliot Chandler walking in the area with a blanket over his head. When officers stopped Chandler to investigate the call for service, he provided officers a false name and date of birth. Upon detaining Chandler, officers found parts to an ignition switch on his person.

Officers conducted a search in the area and located a four-wheeler behind a business close to Chandler’s location. The four-wheeler was missing part of the ignition switch. As they continued to check the area, an officer located the back window of a business broken out, and it appeared that someone had made entry into the business. Upon checking with the business owner, surveillance video showed Chandler forcing entry into the business and stealing the four-wheeler.

Chandler was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Burglary in the 2nd degree-felony;

Criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree-felony;

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime-felony; and

Giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer-misdemeanor.

“We are thankful that the citizen who observed the suspicious activity called 911 immediately which allowed our officers to get on scene quickly. Our officers did a great job following up and searching the area to find that the burglary had occurred.” said Chief Leslie Manahan.