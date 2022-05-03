//Arrest made after medication theft at Dewar Elementary School

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – A cooperative investigation with Lowndes County Schools and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office led to an arrest for theft of medication from Dewar Elementary.

Lowndes County Schools & Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Cooperative Investigation

After noticing a discrepancy in medication inventory at Dewar Elementary School, Lowndes County Schools filed a complaint with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office late Friday afternoon. School officials worked to determine the number of pills missing. LCS has strict medication policies for medicine to be inventoried when turned into the school health clinic. LCS also uses an electronic health record system as the medication is dispensed. With this system, LCS officials could determine the number of pills missing. With the quick work of administration, video footage was located, which led to a prime suspect. LCS and LCSO worked swiftly to process this case, leading to an arrest Monday morning. According to Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, “LCS and LCSO have a long-standing relationship of cooperation as both entities are invested in protecting children and the community we serve. Though we are extremely saddened this occurred, we are thankful for the expeditious response of LCSO and our ability to protect our students.”