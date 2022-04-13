//Zach Grage named Lowndes High School Football Coach

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Zach Grage is the new Head Football Coach and Director of Football Operations for Lowndes County Schools.

The Lowndes County School Board voted to hire Zach Grage as the new Head Football Coach and Director of Football Operations for Lowndes County Schools on April 12, 2022.

Grage has 15 years of coaching experience at the high school level and most recently served as head coach of the Thomasville High School Bulldogs for the past six years. There, he took over a program that went 1-8 in their previous season. He ended with a record of 53-23 at Thomasville with multiple playoff appearances in the last five years. The Bulldogs won the region in 2017, 2018, and 2021 with an overall 6 year region record of 23-4. Four of his teams went to the quarterfinals or further with the 2021 team making a state championship game appearance.

Grage’s career began his career in Richmond Hill in 2006 as a baseball coach. He joined the football staff and quickly moved up, serving as offensive coordinator in 2009 before leaving for Colquitt County.

At Colquitt County, Grage coached varsity football as well as serving as the varsity baseball pitching coach. In football, he served in many capacities including strength and conditioning coordinator (2013-14) and offensive coordinator. As offensive coordinator in 2014, his Colquitt County team set the state record in the highest classification for points scored with 687. His 2014 team finished undefeated in winning the Georgia 6A state championship.

Before assuming the Thomasville City head coach position in 2016, Coach Grage coached one year as the head coach at Gilmer High School in Ellijay, Georgia.

“I am very excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead this program and carry on the One Lowndes traditions,” says Grage.

Grage will begin his new role on April 13, 2021 when he meets with his new team and coaching staff. He looks forward to not only starting the job, but immersing himself, his wife, Mandy and their three children in the community.

“There is no doubt that this is a destination job,” he says. “My family and I fully plan on making this our home. We want our kids to go through the Lowndes County School System.”

Before coaching his athletes, Grage has made it clear that he wants to get to know them as individuals. “My first priority is to learn all of the kids as fast as I can,” he says. “I want to dive into every aspect of their lives, from academics to social aspects, to of course, football.”

Coach Grage graduated high school in Indiana and earned his bachelor’s in Mathematics at the University of Evansville. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Kinesiology from Georgia Southern and his Teacher Leadership from Georgia Southwestern State University.

Superintendent Wes Taylor is excited to have Coach Grage on staff.

“We welcome Coach Grage, his wife, and children to our Viking family,” says Taylor. “He is a great addition and we look forward to him continuing our winning tradition.”

Grage will be the 4th Lowndes head coach in the last 30 years and our 10th head coach in the 56-year history of the program.