According to a post by the Hahira Police Department, Davisha Johnson, who was wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Hahira, was arrested on outstanding warrants on the afternoon of April 4th, 2022. The post included a press release from the GBI which identified the victim in the case as Daron Roberto Williams, 51-years-old of Hahira, GA. See the post below for further details or visit HERE.