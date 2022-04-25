//VSU highlights future earthquake forecasting discussion

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU will discuss the first geodynamic artificial intelligence-based company that provides commercial earthquake forecasting technology.

Clive Cook, chief executive officer of Precursor SPC, discusses earthquake forecasting technology at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, via Zoom. This event is presented free of charge by Valdosta State University’s College of Science and Mathematics and is open to both the academic community and the general public.

Precursor SPC is the first geodynamic artificial intelligence-based forecasting company providing commercial earthquake forecasting as well as space weather nowcasting services. Cook has more than 25 years of success spanning enterprise information technology, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, data networking, and financial technology services.

Cook’s presentation continues a conversation started in early March when Dr. Friedemann Freund, world-renowned scientist with the SETI Institute and the NASA Ames Research Center, shared how he became the first scientist to discover a connection between crystals under stress near faults in the Earth’s crust and the early signs of developing earthquakes.

Dr. Pierre-Richard Cornely, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at VSU, said faculty and students from several academic areas on campus — the Department of Computer Science, Department of Mathematics, Department of Chemistry, and Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geosciences, and Engineering Technology — have already expressed an interest in getting involved in Freund’s research. He expects a similar response to Cook’s work in earthquake forecasting technology.

Cornely said earthquakes have become a serious threat to life on Earth with their increasing frequency of occurrence. On April 21, for example, the United States Geological Survey reported at least 29 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher around the world.

Everyone is invited to listen to Cook talk about the importance of his work and his latest findings via Zoom by visiting https://bit.ly/3EzY1LK at the event start time. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.

“I think it is important for our university and our faculty to be involved in nurturing and developing the next generation of scientists,” Cornely said.

https://www.valdosta.edu/csm/ https://www.precursor-spc.com/#earthquake