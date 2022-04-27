//VPD holds Open Testing hiring event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department will be holding a Open Testing hiring event for the initial stage of the process to have a career in Law Enforcement.

Release:

“The most rewarding part of being an officer with the VPD is being able to help citizens, whether it be providing assistance to a struggling mother or giving wisdom to our community’s youth”, says Dontrae Childs, VPD Detective and US Army Reserve Sgt 1st Class. If you share Detective Childs’ heart and want to be join him in his efforts, come to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9am. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.

We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once you have successfully completed the process, VPD will send you to the academy already employed with the City of Valdosta, which means you will be getting paid while attending training. If you are already a Sworn Law Enforcement Officer, you do NOT need to attend the testing, simply turn in an application for employment. We ask everyone who attends to wear a protective face covering and if you are not feeling well, please plan on attending a later testing date. The testing will be at Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 North Lee Street. We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits. Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department. Applicants taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15, which is the testing fee.

Minimum Requirements:

Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.

Applicant must a Unites States Citizen.

Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8.

Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1

Applicant must have a High School Diploma or GED.

Applicant must have valid Driver’s License.

Salary Information:

$40,859.48 Base Police Officer Salary ($19.64 per hour)

$41, 859.44 Partial College Incentive ($20.12 per hour)

$42, 859.40 Full College Incentive ($20.61 per hour)

The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.

Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com . For information on the process and benefits email Lieutenant Sabrina Smith at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at 229-293-3099.