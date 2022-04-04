//VHS student recognized as a 2022 Georgia Scholars

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Salami Oluwatoni, a student from VHS, is among other graduating seniors from across the state being recognized as 2022 Georgia Scholars.

Release:

Click here for the list of 2022 Georgia Scholars.

A total of 216 graduating seniors from across Georgia have been recognized as 2022 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced.

Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2022 Georgia Scholar honorees,” Superintendent Woods said. “These students have worked hard, become leaders in their schools and communities, and taken advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them well as they embark on their next steps after high school and know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”

Georgia Scholars are students who carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities, and assumed leadership roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools. Click here to view the full criteria for the program.

The Georgia Scholar program is coordinated by GaDOE’s Office of Communications in partnership with local school districts and schools.