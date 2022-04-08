//Valdosta’s Mainstreet re-launches Maker’s Market

Share with friends

Valdosta’s Mainstreet Maker’s Market is returning to the historic downtown square with homemade goods and unique products.

According to the City of Valdosta’s website, the Maker’s Market will be returning to Valdosta’s Mainstreet. The Maker’s Market will feature fresh produce, baked goods, jams, leather goods, and much more. Many vendors with unique items will be located at the historic square in the center of Downtown Valdosta.

For more details about the Maker’s Market, a link to the City of Valdosta’s website has been provided: https://www.valdostacity.com/news/mainstreet-makers-market-saturday