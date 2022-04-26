//Valdosta police offer tips to prevent theft

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – With the recent increase in thefts from vehicles, Valdosta Police Department is reminding the community on the best ways to deter criminals.

Due to a recent uptick in thefts from vehicles Valdosta Police Department wants to remind everyone these types of crimes can occur anywhere and at any time. The best way to deter these criminals from entering your vehicle and stealing your belongings is to simply, lock the doors.

Another deterrent is to remove any items of value or items that appear to have value from your vehicle before you leave it unattended. Items such as bookbags, pocketbooks, etc. can draw the unwanted attention of these thieves, even if they are empty.

It is also recommended you remove any firearms from your vehicle prior to leaving it unoccupied. “It takes all of us to keep our community safe, if you see or hear of anyone committing these types of crimes please contact 911 immediately,” Captain Scottie Johns.