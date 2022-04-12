//Valdosta police arrest robber on East Hill Ave.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Police officers responded to an East Hill Avenue MK Food Mart after a man snatched purchased items from a customer.

Release:

On April 8, 2022, at approximately 5:45 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 600 East Hill Avenue (MK Food Mart), after a citizen called E911 to report a subject, later identified as Demetri Thomas had robbed her. Upon arrival, officers were advised the victim was purchasing items from the store when Thomas came into the business. Thomas approached the victim and snatched the items from her. Before fleeing the scene Thomas struck the victim in the face with his hand.

Responding officers were given a description of Thomas and he was located and detained. After the investigation was complete Thomas was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following:

Robbery by Sudden Snatching (felony) and Battery (misdemeanor).

“We are proud of the officers in this case. Their quick response and sharing of information led to this offender’s timely arrest,” Captain Scottie Johns.